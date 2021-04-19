BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.00 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $985.73 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

