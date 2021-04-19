Benchmark (LON:BMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.00

Shares of Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 255457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.20 million and a P/E ratio of -15.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.19.

In related news, insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

