Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

ETR HEI opened at €80.44 ($94.64) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a 1 year high of €79.44 ($93.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of €73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

