BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Position Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $162,007,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 995,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 82,768 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter.

BBL opened at $61.93 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

