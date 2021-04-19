BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 16.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,857,882 shares of company stock worth $110,766,488.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,932,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.