Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. 718,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -294.98.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,158,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.06.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.