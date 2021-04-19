Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $327,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.
  • On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.
  • On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.
  • On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.
  • On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

BILL traded down $7.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.39. 718,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,456. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.98. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

