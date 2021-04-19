Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.86 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $86,482.82 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00064465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00281131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027641 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00697636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,631.09 or 0.99391206 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.96 or 0.00880964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

