Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 101,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

About Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

