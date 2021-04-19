Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.75 to $2.85 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.95.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $608.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.94. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.46 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative net margin of 22.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

