Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Hits $9.16 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 118.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1,496.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

