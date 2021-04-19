Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $87.96 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $61.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $87.96 or 0.00157718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00406261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.67 or 0.00173340 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

