Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.40

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.40 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

