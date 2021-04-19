BitMax Token Price Hits $1.85 (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00066408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00088734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.96 or 0.00646406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00041723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

