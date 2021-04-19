BitTorrent (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and $1.66 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012028 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00025337 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003548 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

