BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock remained flat at $$6.23 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,058. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $6.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

