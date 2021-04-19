BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 136,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,158. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

