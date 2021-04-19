Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

