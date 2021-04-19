Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.
BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.
NYSE BXMT opened at $32.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01.
In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
