Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $489,213.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $489,213.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $5.08 or 0.00009189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.97 or 0.00638265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.