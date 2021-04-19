Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 7,577 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $180.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.36. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $180.34.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

