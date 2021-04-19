Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average is $126.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

