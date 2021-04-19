Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of BQ stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,755. Boqii has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Boqii during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Boqii by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

