BOScoin Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and $5,780.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 74.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000148 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

