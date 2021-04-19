Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $753.74.

ISRG opened at $808.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $737.65 and its 200-day moving average is $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $488.00 and a 1-year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

