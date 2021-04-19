Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,685 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

