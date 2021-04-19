BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $27.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.78.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get BP alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632,844. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.