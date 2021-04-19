Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) versus Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Head to Head Contrast

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.48 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.06 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.53 $353.81 million $6.55 23.06

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 4 0 2.50

Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $134.36, suggesting a potential downside of 11.03%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.