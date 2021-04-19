Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Achieves $57.54 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $57.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004206 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00063508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.52 or 0.00280255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004446 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.67 or 0.00687136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,564.92 or 1.00003121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.51 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

