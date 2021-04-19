Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bridgestone stock remained flat at $$20.44 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

