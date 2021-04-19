BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

