Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $478.79 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.92 and a 200-day moving average of $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

