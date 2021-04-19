Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,181,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

