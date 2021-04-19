Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth $6,711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,181,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,141,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit