Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report $229.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.00 million and the lowest is $222.43 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,233 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,252 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

