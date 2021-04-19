Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to report $70.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.68 million and the highest is $70.85 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $318.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.31 million to $319.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $347.87 million, with estimates ranging from $336.24 million to $359.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Ship Lease.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

