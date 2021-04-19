Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $83.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $85.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $348.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. Luxfer’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. 61,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

