Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to announce $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $75.18 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $70.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $304.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $717.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

