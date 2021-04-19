Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $820.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $820.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.13 million and the highest is $882.99 million. Terex reported sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $786.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Terex stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -780.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.74. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.