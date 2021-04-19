Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 323,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $949.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.23.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

