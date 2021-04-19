Brokerages Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $490.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $246,906,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

