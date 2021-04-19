Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT at $178.11

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. 133,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,912. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

