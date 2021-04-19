Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $39.17

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Azure Power Global stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

