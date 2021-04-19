Brokerages Set Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target at $9.83

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.59%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.