Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $102.60

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,520,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.21. 269,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.