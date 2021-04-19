Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Target Price at $29.17

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $25.88 on Friday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

