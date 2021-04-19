Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) PT at €6.73

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.92).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

ETR LEO traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €11.51 ($13.54). 307,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.55. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

