Brokerages Set NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Price Target at €42.50

Shares of NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.50 ($50.00).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ traded up €1.66 ($1.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €43.16 ($50.78). 64,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 1 year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.49.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

