Brokerages Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $32.00

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 649,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,377. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

