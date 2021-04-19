Brokerages Set Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT at $121.55

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.55.

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $131.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

