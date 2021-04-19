Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target at $51.88

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,556,801. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $97,483,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 308,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $51,180,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. 902,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,213. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

