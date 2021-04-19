Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $15.25

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

X has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $210,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE X opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

